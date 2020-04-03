Why Is Joe Exotic Rocking a Knee Brace in So Many Scenes on 'Tiger King'?

Tiger King is a brilliantly bizarre train wreck presented in such a thoughtful, inventive, and masterful way that it's almost impossible to look away. If you're like me, then your eyes were glued to the screen and maybe you've even gone back and watched a few of your favorite sequences a couple of times. When you do that, however, it just ends up raising more questions. And a big one people have is why Joe Exotic has a knee brace on for so much of the series.