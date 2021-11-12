'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight' Tells Carole's Side of the Events After 'Tiger King'

When Carole Baskin was asked to be part of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, she had been under the impression that it would be a documentary about cruelty to big cats. At least, that's what she says in her own docuseries, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight. But before you assume the Discovery Plus series is just another outlandish reality show that takes several unexpected turns (like Tiger King), we're here to tell you it's a bit different.