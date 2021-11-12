'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight' Tells Carole's Side of the Events After 'Tiger King'By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 12 2021, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
When Carole Baskin was asked to be part of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, she had been under the impression that it would be a documentary about cruelty to big cats. At least, that's what she says in her own docuseries, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight. But before you assume the Discovery Plus series is just another outlandish reality show that takes several unexpected turns (like Tiger King), we're here to tell you it's a bit different.
Carole's docuseries is her chance to tell her side of the story and to get to the bottom of what she thought Tiger King was really about. Carole, who owns and runs the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, leads a small team, which includes her husband, Howard Baskin, and an investigator, to look into the cruelty and trafficking of tigers and other animals.
But, she says in the trailer, her series is not about leading a fight against Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage himself because, she points out, "he's in jail" now.
How do you watch 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight'?
Although Tiger King made waves on Netflix, Carole's docuseries premieres on another streaming platform, Discovery Plus, on Nov. 13, 2021.
Carole Baskin's Cage Fight offers Carole the chance to actually explain her goal in saving big cats from the treatment Joe Exotic displays in Tiger King. Tiger King goes into detail about Joe Exotic's treatment of animals, but also his plight against Carole, who he is adamant had something to do with the unsolved disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.
But Cage Fight could not be more different. "It's about bringing people along with us to show them how critical it is that we stop the cub petting and stop the private ownership," she told Fox 13 News in Tampa, Fla. "We speak out against animal abusers. We go after them, and we gather the evidence necessary. They hate us because of that, and they have targeted my life."
How many episodes is 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight'?
Unlike Tiger King, which spanned eight episodes, including an after-show hosted by Joel McHale, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight is just two-episodes long. Tiger King was also greenlit for a November 2021 second season, though Carole distanced herself from the series.
Carole Baskin is suing Netflix.
Carole explains in Carole Baskin's Cage Fight that she was led to believe Tiger King would be a documentary meant to stop the exploitation of tigers. Now, she has taken legal action against Netflix for continuing to show footage of her in the series. Although Carole didn't willingly participate in Season 2 of Tiger King, there's footage of her in the trailer.
She spoke out about this and alleged that she had only signed a contract for one documentary. It looks like she's using her own short docuseries to tell her side of things.
Watch Carole Baskin's Cage Fight on Discovery Plus.