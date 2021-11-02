'Tiger King' Season 2 Is Another Wild Ride — Is Carole Baskin Part of It?

March 2020 was a wild time in all of our lives. It was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many learned how to make the most of staying home, and it was also the month Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was born. Now, we're getting Tiger King Season 2 and what many people want to know is whether or not Carole Baskin herself is in the next chapter of the saga.

She was a big part of Season 1. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known by the world now as Joe Exotic, was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against the big-cat activist. Her opposing views to Joe's treatment of animals in his zoo, paired with Joe's own opinions of Carole, and what happened around the mysterious disappearance of Carole's first husband, led to their feud.

It's hard to imagine another season of the docuseries without Carole Baskin, to be honest.