Netflix Teased the Release of 'Tiger King' Season 2 in This New Clip

Ever since it first aired on Netflix on Mar. 20, 2020, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been a fan favorite amongst millions of viewers. The first season of the hit show left off with a lot of loose ends. With its main star, Joe Exotic , incarcerated, the future of the series was unknown for some time.

However, a new teaser from the streaming giant has finally confirmed what so many viewers were waiting to hear: Tiger King is coming back for a second season! So, what is Tiger King Season 2's release date, and what do we know about it from what Netflix has shared already? Keep reading to find out!

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin were tapped to helm the second season of the hit show. It is executive produced by Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, and Rebecca Chaiklin.

The description for the video, which also teases the release of a slew of other true crime shows on Netflix, says that Tiger King will be "coming soon."

In a video posted to their official YouTube channel on Sept. 23, 2021, Netflix revealed that Tiger King will indeed be brought back for a second season. The streaming service did not offer a release date for it at this time. Although an exact date for it to hit streaming was not shared, TVLine reports that it will arrive in late Fall 2021.

What else did Netflix's teaser reveal?

Although details remain sparse as of now, the short teaser clip offered by Netflix gives fans a small taste of what to expect from the second season of Tiger King. The first scene shown is of someone holding a baby tiger while another person takes a photo of them. There is a third figure in the background whose face isn't visible, but based on body type it can be fairly assumed that it's Bhagavan "Doc" Antle.

The next scene sees series mainstay Carole Baskin walking down what appears to be the hallway of a government building, wearing her signature tiger print clothing. That scene cuts immediately to a billboard of her late husband, Don Lewis, that reads, "Who murdered Don Lewis? Founder of Big Cat Rescue (formerly Wildlife on Easy Street)." The billboard offers a reward of $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and links to a YouTube channel called RipperJack Media.

Source: Netflix

Doc Antle appears yet again in the next scene briefly, only to be cut off by a parade of heavily-armed police officers that appear to be marching into one of the animal sanctuaries featured in the show's first season. Lastly, there's an image of a private jet followed by a shot of the show's main star, Joe, seemingly talking on the phone from the prison at which he is currently being held.