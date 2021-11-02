'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Has Accumulated a Solid Net Worth Over the Years

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! For folks who have become fans of Netflix’s Tiger King, Carole Baskin is considered to be one of the most memorable people from the series. Aside from being the target of convicted felon Joe Exotic — born Joseph Maldonado-Passage — she is a cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal protection center.

Since her sole mission is to keep exotic cats out of harm’s way, many viewers of the Netflix docuseries have decided to support her mission. As a result, Carole has been able to elevate her celebrity due to the series and unfortunate claims of her allegedly being involved with the 1997 disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis . Now that Carole has become a public figure, fans want to learn more about her. For starters, what is Carole Baskin’s net worth? Read on to get your answer.

Carole Baskin is an animal rights activist who gained notoriety due to the Netflix documentary series Tiger King that was released in March 2020.

According to Sportskeeda , Carole has been able to earn a net worth of more than $2 million so far in her career. This number is a combination of her work in real estate, a lawsuit against Joe Exotic, and trusts from her late husband Don.

Ever since Tiger King premiered on Netflix in March 2020, Carole Baskin has been able to capitalize off of her beliefs for animal rescue. As we mentioned, she is not only known and respected as an animal rights activist, but she has been able to garner more support for her non-profit, Big Cat Rescue, based in Hillsborough County, Fla. Carole has also stepped out of the activism sector briefly by appearing on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars .

Carole Baskin filed a lawsuit against Netflix over ‘Tiger King’ Season 2.

Hell hath no fury like an activist scorned! Per TMZ, Carole is reportedly suing the streaming platform and producers over footage for Tiger King Season 2.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, the new footage teased in the trailer doesn’t align with Carole’s reality. Carole claims that the footage is just unused content that failed to make the cut in the original series. Plus, she shared that producers are repackaging the content to seemingly appear as new insight from the activist.

As a result, Carole — who says that her signed contract for the original series doesn't give producers the right to continue using their footage of her in other projects — is asking the courts to force the streamer to erase any footage of her in promo teasers, trailers, and other materials. Making matters worse, Carole told Page Six in May 2021 that she did not agree to be part of Tiger King Season 2.

“I told [producers] to lose my number,” Carole said. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” And of course, this is all due to how Carole was initially portrayed. Since the series heavily focused on the disappearance of Carole’s second husband, Don, many people started to believe that she was involved.

