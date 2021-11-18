Where Is 'Tiger King's' Tim Stark Now? He's Bankrupt and Has Lost All of His Animals

In September 2020, two warrants were out for Stark’s arrest in Clarks County, Ind. due to charges of battery and intimidation of a prosecutor, according to WDRB. He attempted to escape, but was caught in Granville, N.Y. the following month with a fake grenade on him. He plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of intimidation and served a jail sentence of 10 days.

At that point, the board of directors for Wildlife in Need voted to dissolve the nonprofit and filed the paperwork in November 2020.