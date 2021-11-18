Eric Love Is the Person Restlessly Campaigning for Joe Exotic's Early Release

Season 2 of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness captures the latest installment of Joe Exotic's seemingly never-ending saga. Sentenced to 22 years in prison in January 2020, Joe has been pleading for compassionate release since receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2021.

One of the people who has been playing an active role in his fight for freedom is Eric Love, a Texas-based millionaire who reportedly became an avid supporter after watching Season 1 of the Netflix series.