The 'Tiger King' Limited Series 'Joe Exotic' Is Adding Names to Its Cast

As fans anticipate Joe Exotic, the miniseries based on Tiger King, we're also learning more about who exactly will fill the principle roles in the show's cast. Just recently, it was announced that actor and indie filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell would be taking on the lead role as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel.

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero,” John said in a statement. “Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.”

Joe is currently serving time in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and of conspiring to kill Carole Baskin.