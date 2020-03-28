Hollywood's Already Beefing Over Who Should Play Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King'

A little seven-part docu-series by the name of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness about private zoo owner and big cat/gun/mullet/ego enthusiast, Joe Exotic, is the biggest surprise hit of the year for the streaming platform. If you haven't seen it yet, then do yourself a favor and make the best use of your social distancing by bingeing the whole thing.

It's really difficult, too, to pin down just what makes TK so darn good.