Get Ready! Barbie Is Hoping to Save the "Tiger King" in a New Movie

Get Ready! Barbie Is Hoping to Save the "Tiger King" in a New MovieBy Distractify Staff
Since Netflix released the seven-episode documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the crazy lives of Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the employees at his private Oklahoma zoo, and his "big cat" competitors Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle, fans can't get enough!
As audiences anxiously wait for a Tiger King film, an investigation into if Carole killed her husband, or future updates on Joe Exotic and his staff, other entertainment companies are hoping to cash in on the Tiger King mania!
Barbie is looking to save the "Tiger King" in a new film.
With the world currently practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the founder of Full Moon Features, Charles Band, created a virus-themed film Corona Zombies.
The sequel continues to follow Barbie (Cody Renee Cameron) and her friend Kendra (Robin Sydney) as they "battle their deadliest foe yet: social distancing boredom."
The synopsis continues (via JobLo): "Hooked on binge-watching a television show about a man and his tigers on a nature channel, the two ladies hatch the perfect plan to save the Tiger King himself! From the living rooms of LA to the wilds of Africa, our dynamic duo embark on a curve-flattening journey to free Joe from a fate worse than Carole Baskin!"
Barbie and Kendra Save the Tiger King is in production and is set to be released on May 15 through the Full Moon Features channel and app.
After news broke, actress Cody Renee took to Instagram, writing: "The cat is out of the bag! Full Moon Features presents the sequel to the exploitation hit of the pandemic, Corona Zombies..... I’m stoked to announce to you today, Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King coming to a TV near you."
Check out these celebrities dressed up as 'Tiger King' stars.
Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. The madness of the Tiger King continues and even celebrities are getting in on the action.
Sarah Hyland and her fiance Wells Adams took to Instagram dressed as Joe and Carole in a hilarious selfie pic. “That b--ch Carole Baskin killed her husband." The Bachelor star commented on the photo, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens, day 27 of quarantine and we’re all losing it."
Rob Lowe proved why he should star as Joe Exotic in a movie about the zoo founder. “Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” he captioned the pic. Yes, Rob. Yes.
Sylvester Stallone rounded up his family members, daughters Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet, and wife Jennifer, to pose for an epic Tiger King photo with each person playing a different character from the documentary. Let's just say, they totally nailed it.
Overall, we wouldn't be surprised if Joe Exotic is the No. 1 Halloween costume in 2020.
You can now stream Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix now.