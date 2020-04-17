Get Ready! Barbie Is Hoping to Save the "Tiger King" in a New Movie

Since Netflix released the seven-episode documentary series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness , which follows the crazy lives of Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the employees at his private Oklahoma zoo, and his "big cat" competitors Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle, fans can't get enough!

As audiences anxiously wait for a Tiger King film, an investigation into if Carole killed her husband, or future updates on Joe Exotic and his staff, other entertainment companies are hoping to cash in on the Tiger King mania!

Barbie is looking to save the "Tiger King" in a new film.

With the world currently practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the founder of Full Moon Features, Charles Band, created a virus-themed film Corona Zombies. The sequel continues to follow Barbie (Cody Renee Cameron) and her friend Kendra (Robin Sydney) as they "battle their deadliest foe yet: social distancing boredom."

The synopsis continues (via JobLo): "Hooked on binge-watching a television show about a man and his tigers on a nature channel, the two ladies hatch the perfect plan to save the Tiger King himself! From the living rooms of LA to the wilds of Africa, our dynamic duo embark on a curve-flattening journey to free Joe from a fate worse than Carole Baskin!" Barbie and Kendra Save the Tiger King is in production and is set to be released on May 15 through the Full Moon Features channel and app.