Joe Exotic Married His First Husband Illegally, and They Opened the Zoo Together

According to a 2019 interview with the Intelligencer, Joe and Brian first met in the mid-1980s and quickly moved into a trailer together in Arlington, TX. Once in the trailer, the magazine reports that the two eventually began to resemble one another, "with mullets and horseshoe mustaches and dressed in jeans and boots." The two often did meth together, went out drinking, and watched Westerns at home. They also eventually got married, even though it wasn't technically legal to do so yet.