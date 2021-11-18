Before His Three-Way Wedding, 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Was Engaged to Kimberly Craft

More than a year-and-a-half after Joe Exotic became a household name — and months after his team attempted to get him a presidential pardon for his 22 year prison sentence — viewers are learning more about his story with Tiger King 2.

While Joe's three-way wedding and his subsequent marriage to Dillon Passage were highlighted in the first season, his prior engagement to Kimberly Clark, a single mom of two kids, is featured in Tiger King 2. Who is Joe's ex-fiancée, Kimberly?