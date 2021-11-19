Former Head Zookeeper and 'Tiger King' Star Erik Cowie Passed Away in September 2021

A hard-working employee, Erik received praise for his considerate and caring approach. Unlike Joe — who split his time between running the park and chasing fame as a country musician, YouTuber, and magician — Erik spent a large chunk of time looking after the animals.

Erik died after a prolonged battle with alcohol addiction. According to the N.Y.C. Medical Examiner’s office, the cause of death was acute and chronic alcohol use. Erik was only 53.