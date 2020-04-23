Is Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Dating Playmate Holly Madison?

The pair had met years before, but they reconnected in May 2019 when Holly came to visit Zak's Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. TMZ got confirmation in June that the two were an item, but anyone who follows Zak on Instagram probably already knew that when he shared this cute caricature of a ghost Holly literally stealing his heart.

Prior to dating Zak, the 40-year-old former star of Girls Next Door was married to Pasquale Rotella until February 2019. They share two kids together who are fairly young, so it's possible Holly tries to keep her personal life as down-low as possible for their benefit, because she has posted relatively little about Zak.

Nevertheless, in December, they still seemed to be going strong, when Holly commended on a post of him, "Ur cute BB." It seems she has since deleted the comment, though. Does that mean they're over?

It's possible Holly and Zak are no longer an item. However, Holly still does leave one clue that she and Zak may still be involved. Her IG bio lists among her occupations "Future ghost 👻," which feels like an obvious nod to Zak's line of work and that adorable picture of her apparition stealing his heart.

The other love in Zak's life is his dog, Gracie, who is far more likely to pop up on his Instagram or Twitter than anyone he's dating.