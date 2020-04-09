Aaron Goodwin Makes Pretty Good Money Hunting Ghosts

Though Aaron is definitely a reality TV personality, his first line of work has always been cameraman and cinematographer. The Portland, Ore. native was originally a documentarian for the show but it seems he's something of a ghost magnet and spirits love to mess with him. (Maybe being born on April Fools' Day has something to do with that?)

In fact, before joining the Ghost Adventures team, Aaron really didn't have any paranormal experience, having worked as a camera operator for UFC matches in Las Vegas before teaming up with Zak and their crew's original third member, Nick Groff. It appears Aaron and Nick knew each other first when the former acted as assistant cameraman on Nick's 2004 film Malevolence.

While it's tough to nail down his annual salary, since the range for reality stars is so broad across cable, but given the longevity of the show and Aaron being so central to it, it's safe to assume he's paid several thousand dollars per episode now that the show is in its 20th season. With each season ranging between 6 and 13 episodes long in the last several years, it's safe to say he's pulling in six figures just for his work on Ghost Adventures. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Aaron Goodwin has a total net worth of $1.5 million.

Look, let's just hope he's that well compensated, considering he is essentially ghost bait in every episode of the show!