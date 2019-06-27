Steve Gonsalves Will Not Be Featured on the 'Ghost Hunters' Reboot ... He's Busy Filming Another Paranormal Show

The beloved show Ghost Hunters has officially been resurrected. A&E Network made the decision to revive the SYFY series as part of a push toward more paranormal programming. “Paranormal worked really well for us in the past,” executive VP and head of programming of A&E Network, Elaine Frontain Bryant, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adding, “It feels like it’s a time in the country where there’s a trend for people to be spiritual without being overly religious. I think paranormal programming can feed that, while being entertainment-forward.” The long-running show will center on OG cast member Grant Wilson and his new team of professional ghost hunters as they search for the truth behind unexplained phenomenons. “I don't chase ghosts,” Grant states in the show’s trailer. “I chase the truth." While Ghost Hunters is ready to scare people with new episodes this August, many die-hard fans question what happened to the original team, like Steve Gonsalves.

Source: Instagram

What happened to OG Ghost Hunters star Steve Gonsalves? Yes, paranormal investigator Steve is still chasing ghosts. And, he’s actually going to be competing against his former co-star Grant’s new show. According to his social media, the television personality is currently working on a Travel Channel show called Ghost Nation.

“The trio formerly of Ghost Hunters (Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango) return to television by popular demand for all-new explorations of the other side,” read a statement about the new series on Steve’s Instagram. Additionally, “[the team] will attempt to uncover paranormal evidence like never before, while also debunking false claims. But on these bigger and bolder investigations, the team also will endeavor to track down the true source of hauntings and restore peace and order among the living … and the dead.”

Source: SyFy

The Massachusetts native is currently in the midst of filming the new Travel Channel series. On June 12, he tweeted a picture of their camera crew capturing footage for the upcoming fall series. Aside from working on Ghost Nation, Steve participates in a lot of meet-and-greets and fan events. He travels across the United States appearing at different paranormal conventions and ghost hunting events.

Meet the cast of the new Ghost Hunters reboot. With the former Ghost Hunters stars filming a new paranormal series, a whole different team of experts were called in for the A&E reboot. Leading 230 episodes worth of investigations, Grant will continue to use his paranormal expertise to search for the truth behind the unexplainable.

Source: A&E

Other team members include: Daryl Marston (co-lead investigator), Kristin Luman (paranormal researcher), Brandon Alvis (paranormal technician), Mustafa Gatollari (historian), and investigators Brian Murray and Richel Stratton. Fans of the 2000's series were excited to learn about the show's reboot. "So happy to see Grant is back! He has such a calmness about him that I enjoy over the more excitable type Ghost Hunters! Can’t wait," tweeted one fan. Another wrote, "Just gotta say again, I'm so excited that y'all r back. Ghost Hunters was and still is my fav show. I never missed an episode then, and I sure as heck won't be missing an episode now!! Catch the hauntingly good show Ghost Hunters premiering August 21 at 9 p.m. on A&E.