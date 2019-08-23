'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin Reveals How He Lost Over 50 Pounds

If you’ve been watching Ghost Adventures since the beginning, you know that equipment tech and camera operator Aaron Goodwin went through a remarkable physical transformation. The 43-year-old has shed over 50 pounds since 2004. "Over the years of filming, you’ve seen me lose a lot of weight," Aaron says in a Travel Channel video. "Looking back, sometimes I think it’s just a whole different person. It’s tough to watch myself back then because I’m like, 'Whoa. That’s not me.'"

Aaron from Ghost Adventures likes to show off his weight loss on the show. The fit co-investigator flaunts his hard work frequently, especially when dealing with super hot lockdowns that don't require a shirt. Aaron says he weighed about 254 pounds when Ghost Adventures first started airing and got down to 197 pounds by 2012.

In a blog post, the Portland native writes that he started packing on the pounds when editing two NASCAR reality shows on his home computer. "Now when I was home it was junk food and mochas all day to keep me awake as I sat there for 15 hours a day for two-and-a-half months," he shares. But it still took a few years for Aaron to commit to changing his lifestyle.

How did Aaron Goodwin lose weight? The Deadly Possessions crew member reveals he managed to drop the pounds through dieting. For fans looking to do the same, he has three tips: 1. Eat right. 2. Know what you’re eating. 3. Go hard, stay hydrated.

"So what I do is I just pretty much eat as healthy as I can… I cut out sugar, I cut out fried foods," he explains. "You know, I eat sugar in desserts here and there but not every day." As for protein, "I like a burger that’s put together by hand," Aaron says. "Organic or grass-fed beef and it’s not frozen."

The content creator is also a huge advocate for reading the back of food packages in the grocery store. "If it has a [large paragraph] full of ingredients and you don’t know what it says, don’t eat it," he advises. "I stick to cashews, I stick to bread, I stick to something simple and easy that’s just not full of crap and preservatives."

One thing he can’t seem to let go of, though, is his java. "I love coffee, and coffee for me keeps me energetic and keeps me out moving and walking around and being more active," he admits. "But I also drink a lot of water because you gotta drink water to make up for the coffee and caffeine."

Contrary to rumors, Aaron is returning to Ghost Adventures this fall. The former production assistant appeared at Comic-Con in July to announce that a new miniseries, Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, will debut on the Travel Channel in October.