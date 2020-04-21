Nick Groff Was One of ‘Ghost Adventures’ Most Popular Figures Until He Left

Ghost Adventures has proven to be one of the most effective and interesting shows about the paranormal out there. The show, which airs on the Travel Channel, has featured a number of investigators over the course of its run, but Nick Groff was one of the show’s most beloved. Now, some are wondering whether Nick, who left the show in 2014, may be preparing to return.

While there may be rumors that Nick is coming back to the world of Ghost Adventures, there has been no official announcement suggesting that he’ll be returning to the show. In fact, a couple of years after leaving the show, he found his home on another series investigating the paranormal.

Nick officially left Ghost Adventures in 2014 after the show’s tenth season on the Travel Channel. After he left, he joined a new show along with fellow paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman called Paranormal Lockdown . On the show, the two hosts travel to some of the most haunted places in America, and commit to living in those haunted locations for 72 hours. The hosts apparently believe that the more time they spend with these spirits, the more they’ll be able to communicate with them.

Why did Nick leave ‘Ghost Adventures’?

Although Ghost Adventures is still going strong, there are many people who wonder why Nick decided it was time for him to leave the show. Nick, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin were the three original investigators on the show, with Zak assuming the role of the lead investigator. In addition to his role on camera, Nick was also an executive producer on the show, and also helped edit and shoot it.

Nick was credited with helping to grow the show’s audience in part through his chemistry with Zak and Aaron. There‘s been plenty of speculation about the precise reasons he decided to leave the show in the years since his departure was announced. One of the biggest factors in his decision was apparently the way his feelings about Zak changed over the course of the show’s run.

Source: YouTube

What started out as a fairly balanced show with Zak as the clear lead eventually became a show where Zak was the overwhelmingly dominant voice. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Nick, and he realized that his goals and objectives were becoming less and less visible to the show’s audience. This contributed to the sense that there was an ongoing feud between the two, and it was worsened by the fact that Nick’s ideas were ignored.