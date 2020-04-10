Joel McHale Will Be Hosting a 'Tiger King' After Show, and We're Psyched

Unsurprisingly, Exotic has been relatively vocal from his jail cell since Netflix first aired Tiger King — aside from asking Donald Trump to pardon his prison sentence for reportedly being "wrongly accused," he has apparently decided that he's totally over plotting against Carole Baskin of Big Cat Conservatory, according to The Independent. It's probably for the best.

After Netflix's original docu-series gained tremendous fame in March 2020, the streaming service interviewed Exotic by phone, and obviously, it did not disappoint. Though he told the streaming service he's "done with the Carole Baskin saga" to focus on his behavior (and hopefully get let out early), he said he will emerge as eccentric as ever, and is looking forward to the fame he's garnered from the series (of course).

Netflix is answering all of our quarantine prayers by bringing a brand new episode of Tiger King into our lives. Needless to say, Joel McHale is going to be a truly incredible host, and while we aren't entirely sure what to expect, we know it's going to be absolutely epic.

Netflix will drop Tiger King's after-show, The Tiger King and I, on Sunday, April 12. But remember: cool cats and kittens only.