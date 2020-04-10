Joel McHale Will Be Hosting a 'Tiger King' After Show, and We're Psyched

Joel McHale Will Be Hosting a 'Tiger King' After Show, and We're PsychedBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Die-hard Tiger King fans everywhere are gearing up for a brand new-episode, which the streaming giant is officially dropping on Sunday, April 12. The follow-up episode will be filmed as an after-show, catching up with each of the stars featured in the original docu-series a few years later, according to PopSugar. Needless to say, we will be tuning in as soon as it drops.
After garnering an inordinate amount of (well-deserved) attention, it goes without saying that Tiger King's after-show, called The Tiger King and I, is going to be seriously wild — stay tuned for everything we know regarding the highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved series.
Joel McHale will be hosting a 'Tiger King's after-show.
Former Community star and Joel McHale Show's titular host, Joel McHale, will be hosting the Tiger King after show, The Tiger King and I, essentially stepping in as the Chris Harrison of Oklahoma madness. According to New York Post, Joel will be donning a cowboy hat and talking to each of the documentary's subjects, asking about new happenings in their ever-exciting lives.
Viewers will get to see updates from one of Exotic's three ex-husbands, John Finlay (who reportedly has a new set of chompers!), along with former G.W. Zoo employee, Saff, who lost their arm on the show. Reality show producer Rick Kirkman will also be present, as well as Jeff Lowe, the zoo's new owner, and his wife, Lauren Lowe.
Sadly, we won't get to see anything from Carole Baskin, who has outwardly spoken out about her distaste for the series, or Exotic, who was serving a 22-year prison sentence, and is now quarantined in a Texas medical facility. Regardless, though, it's going to be unlike anything we've ever seen before.
Joe Exotic is apparently "done" with plotting against Carole Baskin, but still insists he was wrongly accused.
Unsurprisingly, Exotic has been relatively vocal from his jail cell since Netflix first aired Tiger King — aside from asking Donald Trump to pardon his prison sentence for reportedly being "wrongly accused," he has apparently decided that he's totally over plotting against Carole Baskin of Big Cat Conservatory, according to The Independent. It's probably for the best.
After Netflix's original docu-series gained tremendous fame in March 2020, the streaming service interviewed Exotic by phone, and obviously, it did not disappoint. Though he told the streaming service he's "done with the Carole Baskin saga" to focus on his behavior (and hopefully get let out early), he said he will emerge as eccentric as ever, and is looking forward to the fame he's garnered from the series (of course).
Netflix is answering all of our quarantine prayers by bringing a brand new episode of Tiger King into our lives. Needless to say, Joel McHale is going to be a truly incredible host, and while we aren't entirely sure what to expect, we know it's going to be absolutely epic.
Netflix will drop Tiger King's after-show, The Tiger King and I, on Sunday, April 12. But remember: cool cats and kittens only.
