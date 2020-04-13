Allen Glover's Bathtub Scene in 'Tiger King' Explained

Joel McHale asked the hard-hitting questions in the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follow-up episode, "The Tiger King and I."

Along with rounding up our favorite Tiger King cast members, including Saff, Jeff Lowe, and John Finlay, Joel also helped fans get the answers to questions that were left unanswered at the end of the seven-episode docu-series.

And answers to questions they didn't even know they had.