'Joe vs. Carole' Introduces Carole Baskin's Daughter, Jamie Murdock

It's been two years since we were first introduced to the saga of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in the Netflix Original Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. But since the world can't seem to get enough of the pair's dramatic story, there's now a scripted series centered around them.

Joe vs. Carole is a Peacock miniseries following the pair's feud, bringing in some new characters along with it — like Carole's daughter, Jamie Murdock. But who exactly is Jamie?