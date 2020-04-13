GoFundMe Page Raises Money for 'Tiger King' Star Joshua Dial Who Suffers From PTSD

While more disturbing details were brought to light about the treatment of big cats, one cast member revealed in the new episode that he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is seeking help for his mental health.

The popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness gave fans an update on the cast of characters that were in Joseph Maldonado-Passage's life with a new episode that featured interviews with Rick Kirkham, Kelci "Saff" Saffery, John Finlay, and more.

'Tiger King' star Joshua Dial has a GoFundMe to get help for his PTSD.

Joshua Dial walked into Joe Exotic's life with his ultimate dream job, to be a political campaign manager. The political science major ran Joe's 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial race. While employed by the "Tiger King" he also witnessed the tragic death of Joe's husband, Travis Maldonado.

Source: Netflix

In the Netflix documentary, Joshua told cameras that he witnessed the death of Travis, who shot himself in the head in an accidental suicide in 2017. Speaking with after-show host Joel McHale in the interview special Tiger King and I, the Netflix star explained how the traumatic event continues to hinder his mental health.

"I definitely have PTSD,” he told People magazine. “There was no preparation for what I saw in that office. It was so shocking. I have nightmares about it.” Since he was never able to get the proper counseling, a GoFundMe was set up to help raise money for his treatment. Currently, more than $9,000 has been donated in Joshua's honor.

“I don’t want to have to ask for help, but I know that everything I went through, especially working over a-year-and-a-half looking at that bullet hole thousands of times, I need help," Joshua told People. "It’s been a hard realization for me to come to. To watch someone take their own life is a violation against nature. It’s not something that the human brain is meant to deal with.”

Source: Netflix