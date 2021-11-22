Jeff Johnson, the Reptile Dealer Who Skyrocketed to Fame With 'Tiger King,' Has Died

It's been a very tough period for the stars of Tiger King.

The hit TV show premiered on Netflix on March 20, 2020, introducing us to eccentric characters like Joe Exotic, Erik Cowie, and Jeff Johnson.

In the fall of 2021, Joe received a prostate cancer diagnosis. Around the same time, on Sept. 3, 2021, Erik was found dead inside an apartment in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, N.Y. A few days later, Jeff also died. What happened to Jeff?