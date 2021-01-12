Trump's Only Option Was OnlyFans — Now He Might Not Even Have That

Trump was banned from Twitter for inciting violence, and pretty quickly, Twitter users started making jokes that Trump would have to make an OnlyFans to communicate with his followers. Freddie Gibbs , a rapper, suggested that Trump would have to create an OnlyFans and post nude photos as a bid for subscribers on the platform.

David Hughes , a writer, tweeted, “Who had Donald Trump as the first president most likely to start an onlyfans?” However, it seems there is some validity to this! It’s been hard to find, because if you search Donald Trump on OnlyFans now, the link to what appears to be his account seems to be broken. But, thanks to TikTok, we were able to get a bit of a peek into evidence of Trump’s alleged stint on OnlyFans.

@heyimdeadbye posted a video on TikTok laughing about Trump getting an OnlyFans after being banned on Twitter, but not only that, he claims that Trump had three posts! The story keeps unraveling. On Twitter, tweets transformed from jokes about Trump getting an OnlyFans account to serious questions of if he was already banned from the platform.

The account on the TikTok was @realdonaldtrump, but now if we check out that OnlyFans page, it says, “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” If he really did have an OnlyFans, then it seems that yes, Trump may have been banned on OnlyFans.

However, Truth or Fiction was able to get in touch with a spokesperson for OnlyFans who confirmed that although an account did exist claiming to be Donald Trump, it was not legitimate. At this point, those impersonator accounts have been removed from OnlyFans.