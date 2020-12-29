Trisha Paytas Was Reportedly Banned From Instagram for OnlyFans Content

But despite the creator's long-lasting platform on the internet, Trisha recently had her Instagram account banned , deleting her account and all of her photos. This is the first time Trisha has been banned from a major social media platform.

Between the drama she stirred up with Charli D'Amelio and Gabbie Hanna (in addition to her recent engagement !), Trisha Paytas has had one busy year.

Instagram has various rules and guidelines to regulate the content on its site, but Trisha has become one of the few popular accounts to receive the banhammer.

Why was Trisha Paytas banned from Instagram?

In addition to Trisha's lucrative YouTube channel and other thriving social media accounts, she's also an OnlyFans creator. OnlyFans has risen in popularity as a platform for creators to make adult videos, and many turned to it during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to make ends meet. Trisha has been making content on the platform for some time now, but even before she launched her OnlyFans, her longtime fans know she's been selling adult entertainment as part of her brand.

Before her OnlyFans, Trisha also sold access to her premium Snapchat through her platforms, where she would post and sell NSFW photos and videos. Basically, Trisha's brand has long been associated with scandalous and NSFW content, and those who follow her know this. But Instagram hasn't always been consistent with how it responds to creators promoting their OnlyFans and other NSFW content for sale, and it seems this is why Trisha's Instagram was deleted.

On Dec. 21, Trisha posted that her account had been disabled for 30 days, though a week later she revealed in a TikTok that it was permanently deleted. In a video on her YouTube channel, she said before Instagram disabled her account, she had been warned by the platform not to promote her OnlyFans, and claims she had taken down most of her previous posts about it.

Trisha is not the only creator to have her Instagram deleted supposedly for promoting her OnlyFans. Belle Delphine, who made a striking return to the internet after taking a hiatus, had her Instagram deleted for using it to promote the content on her OnlyFans.