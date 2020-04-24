Is Trisha Paytas Planning to Fix Her Botched Boob Job?

When it comes to YouTube celebrities, Trisha Paytas cannot be left off the list. Trisha is a self-proclaimed American media personality, YouTuber, model, actress, and singer. YouTube has been an outlet for Trisha to claim the fame that she has today. Fans know her for her YouTube vlogging, her work in music videos for stars like Amy Winehouse, and her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Trisha has proved to be adaptable in many different ways. One of the major draws of Trisha is her outrageous personality and willingness to bare it all for her fans — literally. She puts it all out on the table, so much so, that many people wonder if she’s being 100% truthful with what she’s talking about or if it’s all for klout. Something that she’s really been open about is her surgeries, like her botched boob job and also her personal life and beef with fellow YouTubers.