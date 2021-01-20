Trump Maintains Presidential Tradition, Leaves Behind Letter for Joe Biden

The 2020 presidential election culminated in shocking violence fueled by accusations of voter fraud that were found to be ultimately unfounded. Court proceedings ultimately saw the fraud cases thrown out, even though President Trump maintained that false votes were the key to his defeat in battleground states across the country.

President Trump never conceded the election and bucked tradition by refusing to attend Biden's inauguration. Many want to know if he partook in another presidential tradition and wrote a letter to Biden.