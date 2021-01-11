Melania Trump Condemns Capitol Riots, Racism in Farewell First Lady Letter

To call the four years of Donald Trump's presidency controversial would be an understatement. While the world of politics has always been filled with shady, underhanded tactics and personal attacks on people's characters, the events leading up to Trump's presidency and his time in office have seemed to shift the U.S. political landscape even further into extremist territory.

Several days after the violent protests from Trump supporters at the Capitol building, First Lady Melania Trump released a letter condemning the violence.