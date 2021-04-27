Rose McGowan's Recent Appearance on Fox News Makes Fans Wonder if She's a Republican

Rose McGowan's Recent Appearance on Fox News Makes Fans Wonder if She's a RepublicanBy Katie Garrity
Apr. 27 2021, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
Actress Rose McGowan has always been very outspoken when it comes to the issues that matter to her. From the #MeToo movement to climate change, the Jawbreaker actress has never shied away from telling her truth. Recently, some fans were confused over where Rose stands politically.
While she is an advocate for sexual assault survivors, she has also condemned the Democratic Party repeatedly, and has appeared on Fox News. So, what are Rose McGowan’s political affiliations? We have the details below.
Rose McGowan claims the Democratic Party is a “deep cult.”
Rose appeared on Fox News and commented on the Democratic Party, which she accused of being a "deep cult" whose supporters are loyal to leaders who don't care about them. Rose noted that she grew up in a cult herself, the Children of God cult, and knows the signs of one.
She told Fox News host Tammy Bruce that she used to vote for Democrats, but stopped when she came to believe that Democrats were not there to help her. "I am not here to make people feel bad about their political choices," she said. "But I am here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don't know the signs. And I do believe Democrats, most especially, are in a deep cult that they really don't know about and aren't really aware of."
"They're against changing the world for the better and they're for keeping a system in place that is for so few people and benefits so few but they masquerade as the helpers," she continued. "My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now, and so much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is," she said.
Rose tweeted in January 2020 that she was a Republican.
In January 2020, Rose confused fans when she tweeted that she was a registered Republican. She then explained on a podcast that the Twitter thread in which she claimed to be Republican was part of a $200 bet with her brother to see whether she could masquerade as a conservative for three months.
“I couldn’t say that on Twitter,” she told Evan Ross Katz. “Now, the behind-the-scenes story is that I ... at this point in time in my life, I decided to do this and take this bet from a brother of mine who said, ‘I dare you to be a Republican for three months.’ And I thought about it and he said, ‘I’ll bet you $200 that you can’t,’ and I said ‘I’ll bet you $200 that I can.’ Granted, late-night ideas aren’t always the best.”
Rose's fans are confused by her latest comments on Democrats.
When it comes to Rose McGowan and her politics, there is nothing clear-cut about where she stands. Though she has been a groundbreaking part of the #MeToo movement, which is typically seen as liberal, she has also had some harsh words for Democrats. One fan noted that Rose’s claims that Democrats do nothing to help the country might be false.
“Rose McGowan goes on Fox News to say that Democrats are in a cult and are 'against changing the world for the better,' right after Dems unilaterally pass legislation to cut child poverty IN HALF and are working on the most climate-oriented policy America has ever had. OK Rose,” they tweeted.