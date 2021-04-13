Harvey Weinstein Was Just Indicted on 11 Counts of Sexual Assault

Rumors of Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior with actresses, aspiring stars, subordinates, and women in the entertainment industry had been swirling around Hollywood for years before his arrest. But thanks to journalist Ronan Farrow , who released a damning exposé in 2017, his reign and abuse of power ended.

Since the accusations broke and Weinstein was arrested, his life has been kept somewhat under wraps, except for his court appearances.

Where is Harvey Weinstein now? He's been dealing with health issues and ankle monitor violations. During his trial, he was also reprimanded for being on his phone (and it wasn't the first time).

When Ronan Farrow's investigation into Harvey Weinstein's actions was first released in October 2017, the #MeToo movement gained speed, which encouraged more sexual harassment and abuse victims to speak up. And Weinstein's arrest in May 2018 had the public crying out for a speedy trial.

But, Weinstein's previous success as a producer (and as the former head of Miramax) enabled him to get a top-notch defense team. He pleaded "not guilty" to the charges against him — he's said on multiple occasions that every count against him was actually consensual sex — on Aug. 26. His trial date was pushed from September 2019 to January 6, 2020.

Though Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of rape and sexual assault, his trial will only center around charges from two women. He was charged with five crimes pertaining to sexual assault, rape, and predatory behavior.

He went to court in August for a hearing and appeared to have lost some weight. The judge called Weinstein out for using his phone during the hearing. This wouldn't be the last time he would get in trouble for a phone.

On Dec. 6, Weinstein attended another hearing, during which his bail was increased from $1 million to $5 million. The increase was due to the fact that the shamed producer had violated the geographic limits put on by his ankle monitor. His lawyers, including Donna Rottuno, argued that the violations were actually just instances when Weinstein forgot to wear it and that he would always call home once he realized he forgot it. She also said his extreme health issues were affected by the bracelet.

Rottuno claimed that Weinstein would be getting back surgery on Dec. 12 following a spine injury resulting from an August car accident. She and the other lawyers claimed that he needed to be out on bail so he could get the surgery. The producer also struggles with Type 2 diabetes, and he appeared at court on Dec. 11 with a walker.

On Dec. 11, it was reported that Weinstein's team had reached a civil settlement agreement with the legal representatives for 30 of his alleged victims.

Under this $25 million agreement, Weinstein does not have to pay the victims himself (the insurance company for The Weinstein Company does), and he doesn't have to admit any fault.