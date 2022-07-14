What Is Armie Hammer's Net Worth? The Actor's New Job Has the Internet Buzzing

Hammer made his name in Hollywood through roles in a slew of films over the years. However, his family has been famous for roughly a century now. Hammer's grandfather Armand Hammer was a prominent American business manager and owner who is most famous for starting Occidental Petroleum, a company that he ran from 1957 until his death in 1990. It's clear that the Hammer family knows what they're doing in the business world, but what is the actor's net worth?

He has a net worth of roughly $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.