Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Has Reportedly Found a New Job
After news broke in 2021 of actor Armie Hammer's alleged misdeeds, including sexual abuse, the disgraced actor went off the radar to escape endless questions about his "cannibal" DMs to women and the circumstances of his divorce with now-ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. Hammer subsequently dropped out of all his upcoming film projects and was let go by his talent agency WME.
Hammer is known to have family ties to the Cayman Islands, where he spent time as a child. Now, it appears he has sought refuge on the same islands with a slightly different occupation. Is Armie Hammer selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands?! Here's what you need to know.
Is Armie Hammer selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands?
Rumors of Hammer's newest occupation began to swirl after Twitter user Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, posted a flyer of the actor that belonged to her friends' parents on Twitter. She wrote, "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge I'm still not over it." The post has since been deleted.
The flyer advertised discount vouchers from the concierge desk and promised Armie could tell patrons the best places for "swimming with wild turtles" as well as snorkeling and diving.
A follow-up Tweet, which was also deleted, showed a text message exchange from the friend to her parents confirming that the concierge was Hammer. Muna wrote, "I am not trying to blow up my friend's middle-aged parents' spot. If you want to do a journalism about it use the info on the flyer! Will not be giving out contact info x."
Following the tweets on July 6, 2022, additional photos obtained by TMZ on July 9 showed Hammer "pitching the benefits of owning property in the beautiful vacation spot." The tabloid had previously spotted the Social Network actor in the Cayman Islands at the resort, where a source said he had friends in the area.
Armie's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Variety he was unaware if Armie was working as a timeshare salesman, but he was not working as a concierge at the hotel. He said, "I don’t have any additional information." Brettler also confirmed that the flyer was fake, and a source on staff at the Morritt's Resort says the flyer began as a prank to get publicity.
Whether there's any truth to the rumors that Armie is a timeshare salesman is yet to be seen. A source previously told People Magazine in February 2022 that since the actor's stint in a treatment facility, "[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]. They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."