The Latest Tea Has Spilled on the Ongoing Armie Hammer Controversy

Back in a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, one audience member asked Armie Hammer , “Who was the biggest diva on Gossip Girl?” Armie was apprehensive to answer the question, but Chelsea Handler, his fellow guest on the show, said it’s so far in the past it doesn’t matter.

Armie shared his experience on the show, saying, “That was a tough show to film and I didn’t end up actually filming all the episodes I was supposed to because it was so tough.”

Andy replied, “Oh literally, you were like ‘get me out of this,’” and Armie retorted, “It was also like, ‘get him out of here.’” So it seems clear he was fired. But why did he get fired from Gossip Girl?