Armie Hammer's Alleged Leaked DMs Show Us Just How Kinky the Actor Is

Actors can be famous for a wide variety of things, from their performances to their relatable personality. Within the world of celebrity, Armie Hammer has carved out a lane for himself as an actor who is often very horny, and also kind of strange. Most recently, leaked DMs that are allegedly from the actor suggest that he can be pretty explicit in his sexual advances.

Armie Hammer allegedly calls himself a "cannibal" in leaked DMs.

Although these messages have not yet been verified, Twitter immediately erupted in conversation about the DMs, which have thus far only been posted by anonymous users. In the DMs, Armie allegedly describes himself as "100% a cannibal." He then continues, writing, "I want to eat you." The Twitter user posting the screenshots claims that they are collecting them from other users across TikTok and Instagram.

Thanks to the outlandishness of the messages, memes almost immediately began popping up in which users expressed shock at the reason that Armie Hammer was trending. "Someone made fake DMs of Armie Hammer claiming to be a cannibal. Just another normal Sunday on Twitter," one person wrote in response to the story. "Armie Hammer is the most aggressive example of down bad I've ever seen," another wrote.

While opinion was mixed on whether the screenshots were actually real, it was also mixed on what exactly the messages might mean. While some saw Armie's behavior as creepy and potentially predatory, others saw a guy being kink-shamed for expressing his fetishes in what very well might have been a consensual setting. Regardless, Armie's horny behavior is not exactly a new phenomenon.