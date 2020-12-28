'Gossip Girl' Is Leaving Netflix at the End of 2020, Ahead of Its Debut on HBO Max

'Gossip Girl' Is Leaving Netflix at the End of 2020, Ahead of Its Debut on HBO MaxBy Leila Kozma
Updated
Drama-loving Gossip Girl fans will no longer be able to binge-watch their favorite series on Netflix come Jan. 1, 2021.
The streaming platform will remove the six seasons of the ever-popular TV show at the beginning of the new year. Fans responded unfavorably to the latest developments, with many taking to Twitter to voice their anger.
So, why is 'Gossip Girl' leaving Netflix at the end of 2020?
Gossip Girl might be leaving Netflix for good, but fans of the show needn't worry too much.
According to outlets like Decider, the show will be removed from the Netflix library because it was acquired by HBO Max, the streaming giant behind the forthcoming Gossip Girl reboot.
According to a new press release by HBO Max, all six seasons of Gossip Girl will become available on the platform from Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, onward.
Although you might want to enjoy Gossip Girl on Netflix while you can — up until the end of 2020, that is — you will be able to continue working your way through the old episodes on HBO Max afterward.
The 'Gossip Girl' reboot is already in the making.
The Gossip Girl reboot was in pre-production at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Like many others, the series had to be postponed as well. The shooting of the reboot began in New York on Nov. 2, 2020, per Deadline. Creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Joshua Safran have remained on board.
According to Deadline, the 10 episodes of the first season will feature some old stars like Kristen Bell, who continues to serve as the narrator of the show, and newcomers like Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, and Adam Chanler-Berat.
In the past, Jordan appeared in hit TV shows like Rookie Blue and Sacred Lies. Eli was featured on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Spinning Out, while Adam had roles on The Good Wife and Law & Order.
So, when is the release date of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot?
Unfortunately, the exact release date of the reboot isn't known as of yet.
According to a recent article by POPSUGAR, creator Joshua has already dropped a few hints about the new show on Instagram, informing fans that the episodes are well underway.
"Coming sooner than you think, but further than you like," he captioned a recent Instagram Story.
The reboot will chronicle the adventures of the next generation of Upper East Siders, while also highlighting how their lives are shaped and formed by social media. The exact details about the plot are yet to be released, but one thing is certain — the new batch of episodes are likely to be just as entertaining as the previous ones.
All six seasons of Gossip Girl will be available on HBO Max starting Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.