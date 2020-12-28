Chinese Billionaire and Netflix Producer Lin Qi Is Dead After Allegedly Being Poisoned

Yoozoo's most popular gaming property was likely Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming, but the company had also announced that it would be partnering with Netflix on an adaptation of the Chinese sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem. Yoozoo Group had purchased the rights to the trilogy in 2015, and Netflix announced in September that it would adapt the series in English with Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Lin was set to be an executive producer on the project, and Variety reported that TV writer Alexander Woo was also set to write and produce on the series.

After the rights to the series were purchased by Yoozoo, attempts to adapt the trilogy into a series of films were apparently riddled with issues. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation faced changes in leadership and difficulties on set.