We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
istock-1094443490-1582655014587.jpg
Source: iStock

This New Netflix Feature Shows You the Most Popular Movie and TV Titles In Your Country

By

Have you ever entered a room and had absolutely no idea what TV series or movie your family members, friends, or co-workers were discussing? Does it happen to you daily? Netflix is currently in the process of releasing a brand new feature, which essentially prevents that dreaded situation from ever occurring again. 

If you aren't already familiar with Netflix's Top 10, it's definitely about to come in handy. Netflix's latest and greatest feature constantly keeps you up-to-date on all the most popular series and movies. 