No, Netflix Isn't Producing a 'Making a Murderer' Spoof Based on 'The Office'

Calling all fans of The Office! We need to set the record straight. There’s a viral image going around that’s getting people’s hopes up about a possible new Netflix series and we just need you all to know the truth. Basically, Netflix is not creating a Making a Manager series.

‘Making a Manager’ appears to be a spoof of ‘Making a Murderer.’

The Making a Manager myth starts (and ends) with a single image: a picture of Dwight Schrute in the style of the cover of Making a Murderer. If you were to see this image, you might think that the brilliant minds behind The Office were planning to create some kind of mockumentary about Dwight’s journey to becoming the manager of Dunder Mifflin. Maybe you even started scouring the internet for news about the production. 