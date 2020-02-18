We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Netflix Developing an 'Overwatch' Animated Series? Here's What We Know!

Get ready, gamers!

According to new reports, Netflix is possibly working on developing two animated TV shows for the popular game franchises, Overwatch and Diablo. Blizzard Studios President Nick van Dyk, currently states on his Linkedin profile: "Executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard's IP, rendered in an anime style. The show is currently in pre-production for distribution worldwide through Netflix."

As for the first-person shooter game Overwatch, Nick states on his profile that he "with [his] creative partner, developed and sold an animated series based [on] Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." With his close ties to Netflix already, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to think the animated series would be bought by the streaming platform.