Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' Cast Has Some Surprises for Fans

Television actress Amita is best known for playing the recurring role of Naya on The Outpost and a guest role on Doctor Who. She is playing knife-wielding keeper-of-secrets, Inej Ghafa, a character from the Six of Crows book series that will be interwoven with the storyline of the Shadow and Bone trilogy. Inej is known as "The Wraith" and as a member of the street gang The Dregs.