Alina Lives in the 'Shadow and Bone' Novel — Will She Die in the Netflix Series?

Netflix's new fantasy show Shadow and Bone will rework two overlapping series in Leigh Bardugo's Grisharverse: Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The story is set in a world that's divided in two by a barrier of eternal darkness, where unnatural creatures dine on human flesh. If you're looking for another fantasy series to binge-watch, Shadow and Bone will totally hit the spot! With tons of action, teen angst, and magic, you can't go wrong.

Shadow and Bone centers around Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li ), a young soldier and citizen of the Kingdom of Rava, who unexpectedly discovers a power that may finally unite her country. As she starts to sharpen her abilities, dangerous forces come together to gang up on her, and the only person willing to help is General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

Although the adaptation is based on the novels written by author Leigh Bardugo, the author says the show will not be exactly like her books. One of the biggest questions on fans' minds is whether Alina dies in Shadow and Bone. Read on for what we know.

Source: DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV in SHADOW AND BONE

In an interview with Express, Leigh talks about the series and her books. “For me, I don’t think an adaptation should be page-to-page accurate," she shares. "The important thing is to keep the soul of the stories, the hearts of the characters, to retain the arcs of their journeys." It will be interesting for fans to see how much of the series will reflect the books.

