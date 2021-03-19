Netflix's 'The One' Is Based on a Book of the Same Name, but How Similar Are They?

As it turns out, The One is based on a John Marrs book of the same name, which was released in 2017. Like the show, the novel tells the story of a group of people who use a dating app to be genetically matched with their ideal mate.

According to its official synopsis, the book is set "a decade after scientists discover everyone has a gene they share with just one other person, millions have taken the test, desperate to find true love. Now, five more people meet their Match. But even soul mates have secrets.”

The One received plenty of acclaim following its release, but John actually self-published the book before a major publishing house picked it up.