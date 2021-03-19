The Leading Lady on Netflix's 'The One' Has a Famous Sister — Can You Guess Who?By Pretty Honore
Mar. 18 2021, Published 10:18 p.m. ET
When we reached the conclusion of Behind Her Eyes, the show hole struggle was very, very real. Although it was fun while it lasted, we wondered how long it would be before Netflix gave us our next strange addiction and on March 12, the streaming company gave us all of the weirdness that we needed and then some.
Since the release of The One, the eight-episode limited series quickly shot to the Top 10, and it’s all thanks to the full cast of U.K. all-stars who made it all possible.
The cast of Netflix's ‘The One’ is full of U.K. all-stars who you’ve probably seen before.
If the cast of The One looks familiar, it’s probably because they are. Most of the actors featured in the series have a long list of film and tv credits and a few of them even have a few famous family members. Read on to learn everything you need to know about them.
Rebecca Webb (played by Hannah Ware)
The One’s leading lady is English actress 38-year-old Hannah Ware, who also starred as Kelsey Grammer’s daughter in the Starz hit series Boss. Older sister of musician Jessie Ware, Hannah has also been featured in Hulu’s The First, ABC’s Betrayal, and a number of films.
Although Rebecca is desperate to find her perfect match in The One, it seems that her actual love life is perfectly intact. The actress is currently romantically linked to musician Miles Kane.
James Whiting (played by Dimitri Leonidas)
Industry veteran Dimitri Leonidas was cast as James Whiting, Rebecca’s partner in creating MatchDNA. Although it becomes clear that James is the mastermind behind the company, he ultimately makes the decision to part ways with MatchDNA and only Rebecca knows why.
Prior to starring in The One, James Whiting acted alongside Julia Stiles in Riviera.
Ben (played by Amir El-Masry)
Although we only meet Ben (played by Rosewater’s Amir El-Masry) via flashbacks, he turns out to be an important part of MatchDNA’s history.
Ethan (played by Wilf Scolding)
According to her company’s software, Ethan (Wilf Scolding) is Rebecca’s perfect match. In the past, Wilf has also been cast in Game of Thrones and Martin’s Close.
Hannah Bailey (played by Lois Chimimba)
Hannah Bailey, played by Lois Chimimba, is a happily married woman until she learns about MatchDNA, and she and her husband’s lives are turned upside down. Before her part in The One, Lois also had roles in Trust Me and Doctor Who.
Mark Bailey (played by Eric Kofi-Abrefa)
Hannah Bailey’s husband Mark is a laid-back journalist played by British actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa, who is known for his roles in Harlots, Fury, Snowden, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Megan Chapman (played by Pallavi Sharda)
Thanks to his wife, Mark Bailey meets his perfect match. Unfortunately, it’s not Hannah. Viewers are later introduced to Megan Chapman (played by Pallavi Sharda), who becomes friends with Hannah.
Along with her most recent role in Tom and Jerry, Pallavi has also been featured in several Bollywood films and acted alongside Dev Patel in Lion.
Kate Saunders (played by Zoe Tapper)
Actress Zoe Tapper is no stranger to sci-fi — just ask her character, Kate Saunders, who plays the detective inspector who is determined to get to the bottom of a murder. Kate previously starred in the psychological thriller Liar, along with BBC’s sci-fi pandemic special Survivors.
Matheus Silva (played by Albano Jerónimo)
Rebecca’s first “true love,” Matheus Silva is played by critically-acclaimed Portuguese actor Albano Jerónimo.
Nick Gedny (played by Gregg Chillin)
Kate’s partner in solving crimes is Nick Gedny (played by Gregg Chillin). Along with starring in A Discovery of Witches and Da Vinci’s Demons, Gregg voices Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter video game franchise.
Sophia Rodriguez (played by Jana Pérez)
On detective inspector Kate’s quest for truth, she also found love. Using MatchDNA’s software, Kate connects with Sophia, her perfect match, who is played by Holmes & Watson’s Jana Pérez.
You can stream The One on Netflix now.