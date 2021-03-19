The Leading Lady on Netflix's 'The One' Has a Famous Sister — Can You Guess Who?

When we reached the conclusion of Behind Her Eyes, the show hole struggle was very, very real. Although it was fun while it lasted, we wondered how long it would be before Netflix gave us our next strange addiction and on March 12, the streaming company gave us all of the weirdness that we needed and then some.

Since the release of The One, the eight-episode limited series quickly shot to the Top 10, and it’s all thanks to the full cast of U.K. all-stars who made it all possible.