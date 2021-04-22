'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Could Include Many Fan-Favorite Book Characters

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Could Include Many Fan-Favorite Book CharactersBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 22 2021, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
If you have been eagerly awaiting the day until you can binge Shadow and Bone on Netflix, you're not alone. Based on the bestselling book series by Leigh Bardugo, the story focuses on young mapmaker Alina Starkov, who holds incredible powers she didn't know she had. Alina gets swept away into a magical journey of self-discovery, but there's only one season of Shadow and Bone so far, and Alina's journey is far from over.
Here's everything we know about Season 2 of Shadow and Bone.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Shadow and Bone?'
While Season 1 is anticipated to be an enormous success with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92 percent, there hasn't been any news yet on getting a Season 2. Luckily, Netflix has a pattern of announcing second seasons for television shows that do well within the first month of their arrival (see: Fate: The Winx Saga), so there's a strong possibility we could hear news soon!
Season 2 of 'Shadow and Bone' could introduce fan-favorite characters from the books.
Many fans were disappointed when casting announcements for Season 1 didn't include several fan-favorite characters from the books. Leigh Bardugo herself took to the internet to express that this was only casting for Season 1 of the show and that a potential Season 2 allowed for the addition of more characters from the book series. Who are some of these delightful characters? We've got you covered.
First is devilishly handsome Prince Nikolai Lantsov, youngest prince of Ravka. Book readers will recall that Nikolai is notably absent in the first book, off "at school," but in the second book, Siege and Storm, we discover this isn't entirely true. Nikolai is a romantic rival to both Mal and the Darkling. He's also the best person to recover Ravka after the civil war that rages. He's charming, funny, and has a few surprises up his sleeve.
Second is the character of Wylan, the son of Ketterdam merchant Jan Van Eck. Fans love Wylan for his somewhat clueless foray into the Ketterdam criminal underworld but rest assured, he quickly acclimates to the Crows and their gang. He's also a romantic interest for Jesper Fahey, so fans should keep an eye out for his appearance.
Also included in later books are twins Tamar Kir-Bataar and Tolya Yul-Bataar. The siblings are the children of a Shu mercenary and a Grisha, and they make Alina's acquaintance through the fierce pirate Sturmhond. Tamar and Tolya are more than they appear to be, and their unique loyalties to Alina's cause make them key characters to include in future seasons!
No matter what the fate of Shadow and Bone is, fans are thankful that Netflix is bringing this magical series to life. Fingers crossed for a Season 2, but until then, it's time to binge-watch the first season all over again.
Shadow and Bone is available on Netflix starting April 23, 2021.