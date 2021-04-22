'Shadow and Bone' Actor Freddy Carter Is Dating His Former Netflix Co-Star

Since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, fans have been actively searching for another fantasy show to serve as a replacement. The highly anticipated Netflix drama Shadow and Bone — which was adapted from a set of novels by Leigh Bardugo — might allow those who are missing Westeros the opportunity to escape to the world of the Grisha.

The series stars screen vet Ben Barnes as General Kirigan. It also features relative acting newcomers Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker.