Austin Butler's List of Ex-Girlfriends Is Actually Pretty Short

If you watched Elvis and finished the film with the hots for Austin Butler, you definitely aren't alone. The dashing, six-foot-tall actor is a catch and it isn't surprising that throughout most of his career, he has been taken. He's currently dating model Kaia Gerber. However, The Carrie Diaries alum has also been linked to a few other ladies in Hollywood. Let's take a look at Austin's relationship history.

Austin Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for eight years.

Austin and Vanessa Hudgens were first spotted together in 2011 and dated for approximately eight years before calling it quits in 2019. Their break up came as a surprise to many fans. As for why they split, a source told E! News at the time that the pair called it quits due to distance and different schedules. Austin had just started production on Elvis and Vanessa was busy filming The Princess Switch 2 overseas.

Their relationship started making headlines again in 2023 after Austin won a Golden Globe for the Baz Luhrmann biopic. During his acceptance speech, he shared the story of how his "friend" encouraged him to audition for the role. Fans quickly speculated that Vanessa was the "friend." In fact, when they were together, Vanessa gave an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan where she told a similar story about encouraging Austin to try out for the film.

Austin Butler was rumored to be dating his 'Elvis' costar Olivia DeJonge in 2020.

Austin was rumored to be dating his Elvis costar Olivia DeJonge during filming. In 2020, the Daily Mail snapped some photos of the actors spending one-on-one time on the beach — and their body language suggested they were more than friends. Their romance was never actually confirmed, but if they were an item, their courtship was very short-lived.

Austin Butler was seen kissing Lily-Rose Depp in August 2021.

In August 2021, the Daily Mail shared several photos that showed Austin and Lily-Rose Depp (aka Johnny Depp's daughter!) kissing in London. They were never spotted together after that so it isn't clear if they were actually an item, but they definitely made it to second base.

Austin Butler has been dating Kaia Gerber since 2021.

