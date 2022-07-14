Jason Oppenheim Was Seen Locking Lips With Someone New — Is He in a Relationship?

You know the saying: Work hard, play hard. While I’m not actually sure if that’s Jason Oppenheim’s go-to mantra, it definitely should be. Jason is an absolute baller. The real estate tycoon and former lawyer has a fortune of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He’s also been awarded a number of accolades in the industry, including being named the Best Real Estate Agent in the United States in 2020-2021 by the International Property Awards.