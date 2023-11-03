Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Is Chrishell Stause OK? She Underwent Surgery in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 During Season 7 of 'Selling Sunset', Chrishell Stause starts experiencing pain and is told she needs to have surgery. What happened and is she OK? By Kelly Corbett Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: netflix

The Gist: Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause started having painful cramps in early 2023.

After going to the doctor, she was informed that she would need surgery to remove an Ovarian cyst.

The castmates of Selling Sunset have experienced their fair share of health problems. As you may know, Amanza developed a severe back infection that almost cost her her life. Chrishell has also faced her own medical issues. In Season 7, she has a health scare that requires surgery. What happened to Chrishell and how is she doing today? Keep scrolling for details.

Chrishell Stause had a cyst on her ovary that the size of a grapefruit.

In February 2023, Chrishell had surgery to remove a cyst on her ovary which was reflected during Season 7. At the start of the season, she says she is experiencing pain and needs to take a rest while viewing a property with Jason and some of the other agents.

In a confessional, she explains that she has been ignoring the pain, but no longer is it something that she can just brush off. After seeing a doctor, she learns that she has a large ovarian cyst that is "the size of a grapefruit" and requires surgery to remove it. Risks associated with the surgery include potentially losing her uterus, which really puts her on edge as she has opened up multiple times about her dreams of becoming a mom.

Fortunately, the surgery was successful and there were no complications. After taking some time off from work, Chrishell returns to work and you see the pep return to her step. As it turns out, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story on the day of surgery, which was learned to be on Feb. 9, 2023.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed. Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me," she wrote in the story alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed, donning a hospital ID bracelet, a blue scrub cap, and a face mask, which she had pulled down to show her face Chrishell added that she was "feeling good" and was being looked after by her non-binary partner G-Flip post-surgery. Chrishell further notes: "If you had bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it."

Chrishell lost both her mother and father to lung cancer.

In April 2019, Chrishell’s dad, Jeff Stause, died of lung cancer. Then, in July 2020, Chrishell's mother, Renée Stause, also died after a long battle with the same disease. During both of their struggles, Chrishell remained by their side and continued to help her mom fight her diagnosis in the year after her dad died.

