'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Gives Fans a Health Update Amid Battle With Breast Cancer

The Gist: The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2023.

The mother-of-two reality star has been chronicling her cancer battle on the Bravo series and social media.

She shared her latest health update with fans and revealed her current cancer status.

It has been a long road for The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 while on vacation in St. Barts. "For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity," she wrote in May 2023, breaking the news to her followers on Instagram. "I will 'guerdyfy' this cancer as I 'guerdyfy' everything else in my life."

It is this positive attitude that Guerdy has displayed through surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation, and while filming the always stressful and chaotic RHOM. So, what is her cancer status today?

Guerdy revealed her breast cancer was caught at an early stage.

Source: Instagram

When Guerdy shared her breast cancer diagnosis on social media, the mother-of-two revealed that the cancer was detected at an early stage, while encouraging others to get health checks regularly. She started chemotherapy in July 2023 and she had her husband Russell shave off her hair before starting treatment.

"Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger," Guerdy wrote. Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair." Guerdy continued to have a positive outlook as she embarked on the next step of her cancer journey, starting radiation in September 2023.

Throughout, Guerdy has had the support of her RHOM co-stars including Dr. Nicole Martin, who wrote, "To say that you have handled this fight with grace, courage, and strength is an understatement. Looking forward to seeing you ring that bell baby girl. Proud of you," along with the hashtag #GuerdyFight.

Guerdy shares she has beat breast cancer!

In a recent episode of Inside South Florida, Guerdy revealed she has beat breast cancer, telling host Jason Carter, "I went through chemo, beat chemo, and now I'm doing my radiation, finishing up with that." In another interview with UsWeekly, Guerdy also shared how cancer has changed her for the better.