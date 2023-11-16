Nicole Martin Reveals Which 'RHOM' Co-Star Knew About Baby No. 2 First (EXCLUSIVE)

The Gist: Dr. Nicole Martin, star of The Real Housewives of Miami, announced her pregnancy with her and Anthony Lopez’s second child in November 2023.

Nicole exclusively told Distractify how her son, Greyson, reacted to being a big brother.

Nicole also revealed that her friend and RHOM co-star, Guerdy, Abraira, was the first of her castmates to know she was pregnant, followed by Julia Lemigova.

One of Bravo’s resident doctors, Nicole Martin, MD, has proudly said she’s a woman who wears many hats. In addition to starring in The Real Housewives of Miami, Dr. Nicole is a board-certified anesthesiologist, an award-winning teacher, a lecturer, and a style maven who has received praise (and blog posts) praising her for her fashions.

Nicole has multiple titles associated with her name but is proud of her role as her son, Greyson’s mom. In November 2023, Nicole and her fiance, Anthony Lopez, announced they were ready to expand their family even more. During an exclusive chat with Distractify, Nicole discussed baby no. 2 and which of her co-stars found out about the baby first.

Who are Nicole Martin’s kids? ‘RHOM’ star talks about bringing another baby into her family.

Nicole joined RHOM in Season 4 as one of the newer cast members after the show’s eight-year hiatus. Two years before she became a part of the cast, she and Anthony, dating in 2015, welcomed their son, Greyson, into the world. Following Greyson’s birth, Nicole and Anthony became engaged in 2021. Since then, fans of the show have wondered when the lovebirds will walk down the aisle. Although Nicole and Anthony haven’t set a date yet, they shared with fans that a “Baby Lopez” would come in April 2024.

On Nov. 2, 2023, Nicole and Anthony announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with a faux newspaper that read “Baby Lopez coming soon.”

After announcing her pregnancy, Nicole received tons of support from her RHOM cast members and other Bravolebrities. However, while discussing her partnership with Clorox, Nicole told Distractify she was more concerned with how Greyson felt about the new baby. Fortunately for her and Anthony, Greyson is “super excited” about being a big brother, though Nicole said she fears that could change once the baby arrives.

“He was actually the one that kept pushing the sibling on us,” Nicole shared with Distractify. “He was like, ‘Am I gonna have a little brother or a little sister?’ I hope it stays [in] excitement.”

“All my friends that have two are always like, oh, when the second one comes, the first one is gonna get jealous,” she added. “So I'm not sure how he's going to react once the baby gets here. But right now, we're in the excitement phase. And I'm going to enjoy the excitement phase as long as possible.”

Nicole says Guerdy Abraira was the first of the ‘RHOM’ cast to know she was expecting baby no.2.

Nicole’s son isn’t the only one excited about her pregnancy with baby no. 2. Her RHOM BFF, Guerdy Abraira, is already kicking up her “Auntie Guerdy” lifestyle. Before she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, Nicole tells us Guerdy was the first of her castmates to know she was expecting, followed by Julia Lemigova. Fans of the show shouldn’t be surprised, as the RHOM newbies have been close from their first season.

“I just think I've naturally gravitated toward them; we came onto the cast at the same time,” Nicole said of Guerdy and Julia. “So I think our housewife experience have been very similar. And we've gone through the growing pains of joining the cast together. And I think that's a special bond that we will always share.”

“And so I think we're naturally closer, just like the OGs are naturally closer because they've been through similar things together,” she continued. “So they were the first ones to know they were both very excited.”

Nicole said both Guerdy and Julia, who have older children, volunteered to take turns babysitting baby no. 2 for her. It’s an offer Nicole will likely accept once the baby is born.

In the meantime, Nicole plans on cozying up with her family of “three and a half” during the holiday season in their recently built Colorado home.

“This is going to be the first time that our little three-person family — three and a half — are going to be spending the holidays kind of by ourselves in Colorado. So we're excited. We're looking forward to that. I'm sure it'll be different, but different, but in a good way.”